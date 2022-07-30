Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 26th

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON IEM opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 370.88 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 433.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956 ($5,971.08).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

