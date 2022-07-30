Inchcape plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

INCH opened at GBX 840.50 ($10.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,801.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 726.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 738.72. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 615 ($7.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($11.33).

In other Inchcape news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 20,871 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £146,514.42 ($176,523.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($10.96) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.08) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

