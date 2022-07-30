Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INVVY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Indivior has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Indivior had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

