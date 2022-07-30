Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 2,747,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 9,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,031. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

