Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of £14.37 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89. Ingenta has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25).

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

