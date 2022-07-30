Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of £14.37 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89. Ingenta has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25).
About Ingenta
