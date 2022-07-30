Injective Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $362.49 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $362.49 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,608.15 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

