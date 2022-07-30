InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in InMode by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,734,000 after purchasing an additional 635,538 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

