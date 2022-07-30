Insider Buying: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Acquires £16,640 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,048.19).

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.6 %

GNC stock opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.65. The company has a market cap of £529.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.00. Greencore Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.75 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.70 ($1.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

