INT (INT) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

INT (INT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $1.32 million and $84,087.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.84 or 1.00082619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00187459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00130945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032748 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

