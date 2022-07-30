Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$219.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.90.

IFCZF stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

