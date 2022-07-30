Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.557-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $55.04. 390,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.