Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

