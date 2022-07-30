Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

