Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $94.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.1 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

