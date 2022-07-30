Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

