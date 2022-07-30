Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Nestlé by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

NSRGY stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.07.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

