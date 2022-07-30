Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

