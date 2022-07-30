Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $16,790,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of SCCO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

