Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WKME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

WalkMe Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.