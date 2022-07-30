Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,951. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

