Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance
PGJ stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,951. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
