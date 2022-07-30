Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.
Invesco Stock Up 2.8 %
IVZ stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Invesco has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco
In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
