Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

IVZ stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Invesco has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

