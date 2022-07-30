Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3,805.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

