Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
