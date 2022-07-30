IQeon 1-Day Volume Tops $47,159.00 (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $47,159.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

