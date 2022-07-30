iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

