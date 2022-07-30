iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Raised by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,061 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

