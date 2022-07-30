iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,176. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

