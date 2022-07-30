iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,176. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
