iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

