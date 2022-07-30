iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.