iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is 1ST Source Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 10.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $174,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.17. 1,770,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

