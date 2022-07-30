Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

META stock opened at $159.10 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.