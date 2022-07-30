Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $205.38

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $205.38 and last traded at $205.22, with a volume of 6603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

