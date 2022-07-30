Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ACWX opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

