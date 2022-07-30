Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 170.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

ILF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

