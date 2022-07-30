Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

