Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $103.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

