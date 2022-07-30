Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.2 %

PAYC stock opened at $330.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.32 and its 200 day moving average is $312.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.