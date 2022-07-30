Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $9,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Veritiv by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $124.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.39. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

About Veritiv

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

