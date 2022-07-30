Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 31,288 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.07 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

