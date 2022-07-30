JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the June 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JanOne Stock Performance

JanOne stock remained flat at $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.85. JanOne has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 592.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

