Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Up 70.1% in July

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,819,800 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 5,185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88,198.0 days.

Japan Display Price Performance

Japan Display stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Japan Display has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

