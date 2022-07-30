Jefferies Financial Group Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $110.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.04.
Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $384.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
