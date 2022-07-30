JMP Securities Trims Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price to $80.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shutterstock by 13.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Shutterstock by 247.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 246,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

