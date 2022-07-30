John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 172.1% in July

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 109,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,301. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

