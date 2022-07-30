Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 211.1% in July

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 7,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,674. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.3646 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.59) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

