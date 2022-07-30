JulSwap Price Tops $0.0028 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $139,957.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036185 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

