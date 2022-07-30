JulSwap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120,287.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $120,287.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

