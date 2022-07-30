Kava Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $476.66 million and approximately $44.12 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00008231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00103373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00239843 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038980 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 242,083,133 coins and its circulating supply is 237,114,383 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.