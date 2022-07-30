KeyCorp Cuts Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target to $10.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $5.60 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.