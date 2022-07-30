Kineko Price Down 79.3% This Week (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 79.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $48,232.98 and approximately $260.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

