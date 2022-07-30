Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:KNSL traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.21. 144,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $245.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

